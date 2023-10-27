If you live in Lenawee County, Michigan and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Lenawee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Sand Creek High School at Whiteford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Ottawa Lake, MI

Ottawa Lake, MI Conference: Tri County

Tri County How to Stream: Watch Here

Hudson Area High School at Addison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Addison, MI

Addison, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Tecumseh High School at Chelsea High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Chelsea, MI

Chelsea, MI Conference: Southeastern Conference

Southeastern Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Adrian High School at Haslett High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Haslett, MI

Haslett, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Blissfield High School at Clinton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Clinton, MI

Clinton, MI Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association

Lenawee County Athletic Association How to Stream: Watch Here

Camden-Frontier High School at Lenawee Christian School