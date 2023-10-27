Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Luce County This Week
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Luce County, Michigan this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Luce County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Newberry High School at Norway High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Norway, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
