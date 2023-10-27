Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marquette County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
High school football action in Marquette County, Michigan is happening this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Marquette County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Petoskey High School at Marquette Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Marquette, MI
- Conference: Big North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grayling High School at Negaunee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Negaunee, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Ishpeming High School at East Jordan High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 28
- Location: East Jordan, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
