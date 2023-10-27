High school football action in Marquette County, Michigan is happening this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Marquette County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Petoskey High School at Marquette Senior High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 27

6:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Marquette, MI

Marquette, MI Conference: Big North

Big North How to Stream: Watch Here

Grayling High School at Negaunee High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Negaunee, MI

Negaunee, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Ishpeming High School at East Jordan High School