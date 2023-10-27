Marvin Bagley III will hope to make a difference for the Detroit Pistons on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Charlotte Hornets.

Bagley, in his last time out, had eight points and eight rebounds in a 103-102 loss to the Heat.

In this piece we'll dive into Bagley's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Marvin Bagley III Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (+100)

Over 8.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-143)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hornets were 22nd in the NBA last season, allowing 117.2 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Hornets were 29th in the league last year, giving up 46.2 per game.

The Hornets were the 19th-ranked squad in the league in assists allowed per game last season, at 25.9.

Looking at three-point defense, the Hornets were ranked 12th in the league last season, conceding 12.2 makes per game.

Marvin Bagley III vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/9/2023 21 6 3 0 0 0 0 2/27/2023 24 21 12 1 0 0 0 12/14/2022 10 4 3 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.