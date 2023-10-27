Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Muskegon County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Muskegon County, Michigan this week, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Muskegon County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Muskegon Catholic Central High School at Evart High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Evart, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Allendale High School at Whitehall High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Whitehall, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montague High School at Reed City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Reed City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakridge High School at Belding Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Belding, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reeths-Puffer High School at Mona Shores High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Muskegon, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Union City High School at North Muskegon High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 28
- Location: North Muskegon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
