Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Oakland County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Oakland County, Michigan this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Oakland County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Thurston High School at Walled Lake Western High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Detroit Catholic Central High School at Novi High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Novi, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at West Bloomfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: West Bloomfield, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rochester Adams High School at West Bloomfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: West Bloomfield, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brandon High School at Goodrich High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Goodrich, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Milford High School at Lakeland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: White Lake, MI
- Conference: Lakes Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Williamston High School at Notre Dame Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Pontiac, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fordson High School at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Southfield, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Romeo High School at Clarkston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Clarkston, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Seaholm High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Birmingham, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Birmingham Groves High School at Seaholm High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Birmingham, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holly High School at Avondale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Auburn Hills, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oxford High School at Lake Orion High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Lake Orion, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lutheran Northwest High School at Everest Collegiate High School and Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Clarkston, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Arts & Technology Academy of Pontiac at Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 28
- Location: East China, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin High School at Waterford Mott High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on October 28
- Location: Waterford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.