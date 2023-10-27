Is there high school football on the docket this week in Osceola County, Michigan? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.

    • Osceola County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Muskegon Catholic Central High School at Evart High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Evart, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Montague High School at Reed City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Reed City, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    All Saints Central High School at Marion High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Marion, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

