On Friday, October 27, 2023, the Charlotte Hornets (1-0) take the court against the Detroit Pistons (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSDET.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pistons vs. Hornets matchup in this article.

Pistons vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSDET

BSSE and BSDET Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Pistons vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Hornets Moneyline Pistons Moneyline BetMGM Hornets (-3.5) 226.5 -155 +130 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Pistons vs Hornets Additional Info

Pistons vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Hornets were outscored by 6.2 points per game last season, with a -512 scoring differential overall. They put up 111 points per game (27th in NBA), and allowed 117.2 per contest (22nd in league).

The Pistons' -674 scoring differential last season (outscored by 8.2 points per game) was a result of scoring 110.3 points per game (29th in the NBA) while allowing 118.5 per contest (27th in the league).

The teams combined to score 221.3 points per contest last season, 5.2 fewer points than this game's total.

Opponents of these two teams scored 235.7 combined points per game last year, 9.2 more than the total for this matchup.

Charlotte won 39 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 43 times.

Detroit went 37-45-0 ATS last season.

Pistons and Hornets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons +50000 +25000 - Hornets +50000 +25000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.