Pistons vs. Hornets October 27 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
On Friday, October 27, 2023, the Charlotte Hornets (1-0) square off against the Detroit Pistons (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSDET.
Pistons vs. Hornets Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Hornets (-3.5)
- Total: 226.5
- TV: BSSE, BSDET
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jaden Ivey recorded 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists last season, shooting 41.6% from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Killian Hayes put up 10.3 points, 6.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds.
- Jalen Duren put up 9.1 points last season, plus 1.1 assists and 8.9 boards.
- Isaiah Stewart's numbers last season were 11.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 44.2% from the field and 32.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.
- Alec Burks' stats last season were 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 43.6% from the field and 41.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made treys.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Terry Rozier collected 21.1 points last season, plus 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
- Last season, P.J. Washington recorded an average of 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
- LaMelo Ball collected 23.3 points, 6.4 boards and 8.4 assists. He also made 41.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 4.0 treys per game.
- Gordon Hayward's numbers last season were 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. He sank 47.5% of his shots from the field and 32.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.0 treys.
- Nick Richards recorded 8.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, plus 0.2 steals and 1.1 blocks.
Pistons vs. Hornets Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Hornets
|Pistons
|111.0
|Points Avg.
|110.3
|117.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118.5
|45.7%
|Field Goal %
|45.4%
|33.0%
|Three Point %
|35.1%
