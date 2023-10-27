The Charlotte Hornets (1-0) take on the Detroit Pistons (0-1) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSDET. The matchup has a point total of 225.5.

Pistons vs. Hornets Odds & Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and BSDET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hornets -4.5 225.5

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

Detroit's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 225.5 points 46 of 82 times.

The average total for Pistons games last season was 228.8 points, 3.3 more than this game's over/under.

The Pistons put together a 37-45-0 ATS record last year.

Detroit won 15, or 19.2%, of the 78 games it played as underdogs last season.

The Pistons had a record of 11-59, a 15.7% win rate, when they were set as an underdog of +140 or more by bookmakers last season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 41.7% chance of a victory for Detroit.

Pistons vs Hornets Additional Info

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

Last year, the Pistons were 17-24-0 at home against the spread (.415 winning percentage). On the road, they were 20-21-0 ATS (.488).

In 2022-23, a higher percentage of Detroit's games finished above the over/under at home (56.1%, 23 of 41) than away (46.3%, 19 of 41).

The Pistons' 110.3 points per game were 6.9 fewer points than the 117.2 the Hornets conceded.

Detroit went 15-3 versus the spread and 11-7 overall when scoring more than 117.2 points last season.

Pistons vs. Hornets Point Insights (Last Season)

Pistons Hornets 110.3 Points Scored (PG) 111 29 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 15-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 15-3 11-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 14-4 118.5 Points Allowed (PG) 117.2 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 14-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 18-7 7-10 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 16-9

