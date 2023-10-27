Pistons vs. Hornets Injury Report Today - October 27
The Detroit Pistons (0-1) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Charlotte Hornets (1-0) at Spectrum Center on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM ET.
Pistons vs Hornets Additional Info
Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|SF
|Out
|Calf
|Isaiah Livers
|PF
|Out
|Ankle
|Monte Morris
|PG
|Out
|Quadricep
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today
Hornets Injuries: James Bouknight: Out (Knee), Frank Ntilikina: Out (Leg), Cody Martin: Out (Knee), Bryce McGowens: Questionable (Ankle)
Pistons vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pistons vs. Hornets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Hornets
|-3.5
|225.5
