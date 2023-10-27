The Detroit Pistons (0-1) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Charlotte Hornets (1-0) at Spectrum Center on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pistons vs Hornets Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bojan Bogdanovic SF Out Calf Isaiah Livers PF Out Ankle Monte Morris PG Out Quadricep

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Hornets Injuries: James Bouknight: Out (Knee), Frank Ntilikina: Out (Leg), Cody Martin: Out (Knee), Bryce McGowens: Questionable (Ankle)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pistons vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and BSDET

BSSE and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pistons vs. Hornets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Hornets -3.5 225.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.