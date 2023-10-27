The Charlotte Hornets (1-0) take on the Detroit Pistons (0-1) on October 27, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSE and BSDET.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Pistons, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pistons vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pistons vs Hornets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons shot at a 45.4% rate from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points below the 47.6% shooting opponents of the Hornets averaged.

Last season, Detroit had a 13-16 record in games the team collectively shot above 47.6% from the field.

The Hornets ranked 12th in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Pistons ranked ninth.

The Pistons put up 6.9 fewer points per game last year (110.3) than the Hornets gave up (117.2).

When it scored more than 117.2 points last season, Detroit went 11-7.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

The Pistons averaged 112.3 points per game at home last season, and 108.3 on the road.

The Pistons allowed 118.5 points per game at home last season, and the same number on the road.

At home, the Pistons knocked down 11.8 trifectas per game last season, 0.8 more than they averaged away (11). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.9%) than away (34.3%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons Injuries