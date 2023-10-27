Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Saginaw County, Michigan? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Saginaw County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Garber High School at Frankenmuth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

Location: Frankenmuth, MI

Frankenmuth, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Michigan Lutheran Seminary at New Lothrop High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

Location: New Lothrop, MI

New Lothrop, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Montcalm High School at Chesaning High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

Location: Chesaning, MI

Chesaning, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Birch Run High School at Swan Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

Location: Saginaw, MI

Saginaw, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Fenton High School at Freeland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

Location: Freeland, MI

Freeland, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Merrill High School at Kingston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

Location: Kingston, MI

Kingston, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Traverse City Central High School at Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

Location: Saginaw, MI

Saginaw, MI Conference: Saginaw Valley

Saginaw Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Hemlock High School at Beaverton High School