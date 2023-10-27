Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saginaw County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Saginaw County, Michigan? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Saginaw County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Garber High School at Frankenmuth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Frankenmuth, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Michigan Lutheran Seminary at New Lothrop High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: New Lothrop, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Montcalm High School at Chesaning High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Chesaning, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Birch Run High School at Swan Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Fenton High School at Freeland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Freeland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Merrill High School at Kingston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Kingston, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Traverse City Central High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hemlock High School at Beaverton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Beaverton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
