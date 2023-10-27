Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Saint Clair County, Michigan this week, we've got the information below.
Saint Clair County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Detroit King High School at Port Huron High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Port Huron, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Roseville High School at Port Huron Northern High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 28
- Location: Port Huron, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arts & Technology Academy of Pontiac at Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 28
- Location: East China, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
