Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Joseph County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Saint Joseph County, Michigan? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Saint Joseph County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Centreville High School at White Pigeon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: White Pigeon, MI
- Conference: Southwest 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mendon High School at Gobles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Gobles, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
