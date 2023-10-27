Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sanilac County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Sanilac County, Michigan has high school football games on the docket this week, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Sanilac County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Carson City-Crystal High School at Brown City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Brown City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Morrice High School at Deckerville Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Deckerville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marlette High School at Harbor Beach Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Harbor Beach, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sandusky High School at Cass City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Cass City, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
