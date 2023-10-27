Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tuscola County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Tuscola County, Michigan? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Tuscola County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Laker High School at Millington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Millington, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sandusky High School at Cass City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Cass City, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Merrill High School at Kingston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Kingston, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
