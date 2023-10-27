Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Tuscola County, Michigan? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Tuscola County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Laker High School at Millington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Millington, MI

Millington, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Sandusky High School at Cass City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Cass City, MI

Cass City, MI Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Merrill High School at Kingston High School