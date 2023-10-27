Van Buren County, Michigan has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and information on how to watch them is available here.

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Van Buren County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Schoolcraft High School at Lawton High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 27

6:45 PM ET on October 27 Location: Lawton, MI

Lawton, MI Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference

Southwestern Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Edwardsburg High School at Paw Paw High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Paw Paw, MI

Paw Paw, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

Berrien Springs High School at South Haven High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: South Haven, MI

South Haven, MI Conference: BCS League

BCS League How to Stream: Watch Here

Mendon High School at Gobles High School