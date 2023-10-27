Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Washtenaw County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
High school football competition in Washtenaw County, Michigan is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Washtenaw County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Huron High School - Ann Arbor at Belleville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Belleville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pioneer High School at Saline High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Saline, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gabriel Richard High School - Ann Arbor at Robichaud High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Dearborn Heights, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tecumseh High School at Chelsea High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Chelsea, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Dexter High School at Allen Park High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on October 28
- Location: Allen Park, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.