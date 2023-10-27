High school football competition in Washtenaw County, Michigan is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Delta County
  • Roscommon County
  • Livingston County
  • Clinton County
  • Saint Joseph County
  • Gladwin County
  • Branch County
  • Antrim County
  • Cass County
  • Cheboygan County

    • Washtenaw County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Huron High School - Ann Arbor at Belleville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Belleville, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pioneer High School at Saline High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Saline, MI
    • Conference: Southeastern Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Gabriel Richard High School - Ann Arbor at Robichaud High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Dearborn Heights, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Tecumseh High School at Chelsea High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Chelsea, MI
    • Conference: Southeastern Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Dexter High School at Allen Park High School

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on October 28
    • Location: Allen Park, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.