Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Wayne County, Michigan this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Wayne County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
TBD at Clarenceville High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on October 26
- Location: Livonia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fitzgerald High School at Grosse Pointe North High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trenton High School at Riverview Community High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Riverview, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School - Detroit at University Liggett School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thurston High School at Walled Lake Western High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Divine Child High School at Redford Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Redford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Detroit King High School at Port Huron High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Port Huron, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brighton High School at Northville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Northville, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cass Technical High School at John Glenn High School - Westland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Westland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Churchill High School at OA Carlson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Gibraltar, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huron High School - Ann Arbor at Belleville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Belleville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mt Clemens High School at Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Riverview, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pershing High School at Ecorse Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Ecorse, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Romulus High School at Summit Academy North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Romulus, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gabriel Richard High School - Ann Arbor at Robichaud High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Dearborn Heights, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fordson High School at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Southfield, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Milan High School at Flat Rock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Flat Rock, MI
- Conference: Huron League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
L'Anse Creuse High School at Grosse Pointe South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Grosse Pointe, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Dexter High School at Allen Park High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on October 28
- Location: Allen Park, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin High School at Waterford Mott High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on October 28
- Location: Waterford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
