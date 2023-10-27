Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Wayne County, Michigan this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

    • Wayne County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    TBD at Clarenceville High School

    • Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on October 26
    • Location: Livonia, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fitzgerald High School at Grosse Pointe North High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
    • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Trenton High School at Riverview Community High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Riverview, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Central High School - Detroit at University Liggett School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Thurston High School at Walled Lake Western High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Divine Child High School at Redford Union High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Redford, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Detroit King High School at Port Huron High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Port Huron, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Brighton High School at Northville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Northville, MI
    • Conference: Kensington Lakes
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cass Technical High School at John Glenn High School - Westland

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Westland, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Churchill High School at OA Carlson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Gibraltar, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Huron High School - Ann Arbor at Belleville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Belleville, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mt Clemens High School at Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Riverview, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pershing High School at Ecorse Community High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Ecorse, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Romulus High School at Summit Academy North High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Romulus, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Gabriel Richard High School - Ann Arbor at Robichaud High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Dearborn Heights, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fordson High School at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Southfield, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Milan High School at Flat Rock High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Flat Rock, MI
    • Conference: Huron League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    L'Anse Creuse High School at Grosse Pointe South High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Grosse Pointe, MI
    • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Dexter High School at Allen Park High School

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on October 28
    • Location: Allen Park, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Franklin High School at Waterford Mott High School

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on October 28
    • Location: Waterford, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

