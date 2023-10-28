On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings clash with the Boston Bruins. Is Alex DeBrincat going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Alex DeBrincat score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

DeBrincat stats and insights

In five of eight games this season, DeBrincat has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Bruins.

DeBrincat has picked up three goals and two assists on the power play.

DeBrincat's shooting percentage is 33.3%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 11 goals in total (just 1.6 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

