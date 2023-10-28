On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings match up against the Boston Bruins. Is Andrew Copp going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Andrew Copp score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Copp stats and insights

In two of eight games this season, Copp has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Bruins.

Copp has scored one goal on the power play.

He has an 11.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have allowed 11 goals in total (only 1.6 per game), the least in the NHL.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

