A pair of MAC teams meet when the Western Michigan Broncos (2-6) face off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Rynearson Stadium. The Broncos are favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 48 in the outing.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan matchup in this article.

Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: Rynearson Stadium

Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Western Michigan Moneyline Eastern Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Western Michigan (-2.5) 48 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Western Michigan (-2.5) 47.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan Betting Trends

Eastern Michigan has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover twice.

The Eagles have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Western Michigan has covered five times in eight games with a spread this season.

The Broncos have been favored by 2.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Eastern Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

