Oddsmakers project a tight game when the Western Michigan Broncos (2-6) visit the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 in a matchup between MAC opponents at Rynearson Stadium. Western Michigan is favored by 2.5 points. The point total is set at 47.5 for the outing.

Western Michigan is averaging 375.6 yards per game on offense (77th in the FBS), and rank 105th on defense, yielding 405.0 yards allowed per game. Eastern Michigan's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, generating 253.6 total yards per game, which ranks second-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 75th with 376.5 total yards ceded per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: Rynearson Stadium

Rynearson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Western Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Western Michigan -2.5 -110 -110 47.5 -110 -110 -150 +125

Looking to place a bet on Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Eastern Michigan Recent Performance

Offensively, the Eagles are struggling of late -- in their past three games, they are gaining only 242.7 yards per game (-114-worst in college football). On defense, they are giving up 312.7 (38th-ranked).

The Eagles are -42-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (21.7 per game) and 24th-best in points allowed (14.7).

Eastern Michigan is gaining 153.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (-87-worst in the country), and allowing 170.3 (52nd).

The Eagles are gaining 89.0 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-100-worst in college football), and conceding 142.3 per game (12th-worst).

Over their past three games, the Eagles have covered the spread each time, and are 0-3 overall.

In its past three contests, Eastern Michigan has gone over the total once.

Week 9 MAC Betting Trends

Eastern Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Eastern Michigan has a 5-2-0 record against the spread this year.

The Eagles have covered the spread three times this year (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Two of Eastern Michigan's seven games with a set total have hit the over (28.6%).

This season, Eastern Michigan has been listed as the underdog in four games and failed to win any of those contests.

Eastern Michigan has not won as an underdog of +125 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

Bet on Eastern Michigan to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith has racked up 1,103 yards (137.9 ypg) while completing 56.8% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also run for 109 yards with one touchdown.

Samson Evans has rushed for 399 yards on 93 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground.

Jaylon Jackson has run for 371 yards across 77 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Tanner Knue has racked up 305 receiving yards on 32 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Hamze Elzayat has 17 receptions (on 28 targets) for a total of 260 yards (32.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

JB Mitchell III's 19 receptions (on 37 targets) have netted him 184 yards (23.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Mikah Coleman has racked up 4.0 sacks to pace the team, while also recording 4.0 TFL and 17 tackles.

Joseph Sparacio, Eastern Michigan's tackle leader, has 40 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack this year.

Bennett Walker has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 10 tackles and three passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.