The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (7-0) take on a fellow ACC opponent when they visit the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Truist Field.

Florida State has been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (fifth-best with 41.6 points per game) and scoring defense (21st-best with 18.6 points allowed per game) this season. From an offensive standpoint, Wake Forest is generating 361.4 total yards per game (87th-ranked). It ranks 63rd in the FBS defensively (366.9 total yards surrendered per game).

See more details below, including how to watch this game on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Truist Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Key Statistics

Florida State Wake Forest 443.7 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.4 (98th) 350.1 (41st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366.9 (53rd) 173.7 (47th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 145.1 (81st) 270 (36th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 216.3 (84th) 4 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (120th) 9 (78th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (62nd)

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has thrown for 1,740 yards (248.6 ypg) to lead Florida State, completing 65.6% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 176 rushing yards on 50 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Trey Benson has 519 rushing yards on 77 carries with six touchdowns.

Lawrance Toafili has piled up 251 yards on 35 attempts, scoring two times. He's caught 16 passes for 132 yards (18.9 per game) and one touchdown, as well.

Keon Coleman's team-leading 472 yards as a receiver have come on 31 catches (out of 49 targets) with seven touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson has caught 25 passes for 415 yards (59.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jaheim Bell has a total of 291 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 22 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Wake Forest Stats Leaders

Mitch Griffis has compiled 1,197 yards on 58.6% passing while collecting nine touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 79 yards .

Demond Claiborne has rushed for 471 yards on 99 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground.

Justice Ellison has rushed for 348 yards on 76 carries.

Jahmal Banks paces his team with 433 receiving yards on 38 catches with three touchdowns.

Taylor Morin has 27 receptions (on 43 targets) for a total of 338 yards (48.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Wesley Grimes' 33 targets have resulted in 16 catches for 299 yards and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Florida State or Wake Forest gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.