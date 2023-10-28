High school football is happening this week in Houghton County, Michigan, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Houghton County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Forest Park High School at Lake Linden-Hubbell High School