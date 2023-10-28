Jalen Duren plus his Detroit Pistons teammates match up versus the Chicago Bulls at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Duren put up 14 points, 17 rebounds and two blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 111-99 win against the Hornets.

In this piece we'll break down Duren's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Jalen Duren Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-120)

Over 13.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 (-115)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bulls were seventh in the NBA last year, allowing 111.8 points per game.

Allowing 43.3 rebounds per contest last season, the Bulls were 15th in the league in that category.

Allowing an average of 26 assists last year, the Bulls were the 22nd-ranked team in the league.

Conceding 13.2 made three-pointers per game last year, the Bulls were 29th in the NBA in that category.

Jalen Duren vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 35 4 18 0 0 1 0 1/19/2023 18 11 12 1 0 2 1 12/30/2022 31 4 8 3 0 0 0

