Big 12 foes will do battle when the Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) face the Houston Cougars (3-4) at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas. In the piece below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Kansas State vs. Houston? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Kansas State vs. Houston?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Kansas State 40, Houston 18

Kansas State 40, Houston 18 Kansas State has won 60% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (3-2).

The Wildcats have not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -900 or shorter.

Houston has entered the game as an underdog five times this season and won twice.

The Cougars have played as an underdog of +600 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Wildcats have a 90.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Kansas State (-17.5)



Kansas State (-17.5) In seven Kansas State games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Wildcats won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 17.5 points or more.

Houston has three wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Cougars have been underdogs by 17.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Parlay your bets together on the Kansas State vs. Houston matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (59.5)



Under (59.5) Kansas State and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's over/under of 59.5 points just once this season.

There have been three Houston games that have ended with a combined score over 59.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 65.8 points per game, 6.3 points more than the over/under of 59.5 for this contest.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Kansas State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.8 54.3 53.2 Implied Total AVG 32.4 34.5 29.7 ATS Record 5-2-0 4-0-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-0 0-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Houston

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.2 58.5 51.5 Implied Total AVG 32.3 33.8 29.5 ATS Record 3-3-0 3-1-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 1-3-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 2-2 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.