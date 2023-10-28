Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Menominee County, Michigan this week. Details on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Oceana County
  • Clare County
  • Marquette County
  • Macomb County
  • Arenac County
  • Clinton County
  • Alcona County
  • Isabella County
  • Branch County
  • Huron County

    • Menominee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Benzie Central High School at Menominee High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 28
    • Location: Menominee, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.