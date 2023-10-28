The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest against the Boston Bruins is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Michael Rasmussen find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Michael Rasmussen score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Rasmussen stats and insights

Rasmussen has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.

Rasmussen has zero points on the power play.

He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 11 goals in total (just 1.6 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

