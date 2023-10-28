Week 9 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Michigan
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Michigan State Spartans and the Minnesota Golden Gophers square off in one of many compelling NCAA football matchups on the schedule in Week 9 that should be of interest to fans in Michigan.
College Football Games to Watch in Michigan on TV This Week
Western Michigan Broncos at Eastern Michigan Eagles
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Rynearson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Western Michigan (-3)
Michigan State Spartans at Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Minnesota (-7)
