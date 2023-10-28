The Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-3) and the Michigan State Spartans (2-5) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium in a battle of Big Ten foes.

Minnesota ranks 20th-worst in scoring offense (20.3 points per game), but has been a little better on defense, ranking 61st with 24.3 points allowed per game. Michigan State's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, registering 326.3 total yards per game, which ranks 24th-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 54th with 354.4 total yards ceded per contest.

Michigan State vs. Minnesota Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Michigan State vs. Minnesota Key Statistics

Michigan State Minnesota 326.3 (119th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.7 (127th) 354.4 (42nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 338 (34th) 108.7 (117th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.9 (49th) 217.6 (82nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 131.9 (129th) 17 (126th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (37th) 9 (78th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (20th)

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim has racked up 1,090 yards (155.7 ypg) while completing 56.5% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Nathan Carter is his team's leading rusher with 130 carries for 565 yards, or 80.7 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Jalen Berger has taken 25 carries and totaled 93 yards with one touchdown.

Montorie Foster has hauled in 287 receiving yards on 25 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Tre Mosley has put together a 237-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 25 passes on 42 targets.

Jaron Glover has racked up 227 reciving yards (32.4 ypg) this season.

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has 923 passing yards for Minnesota, completing 53.4% of his passes and tossing six touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 76 rushing yards (10.9 ypg) on 44 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Darius Taylor has carried the ball 103 times for a team-high 591 yards (84.4 per game) with four scores. He has also caught nine passes for 81 yards.

Sean Tyler has carried the ball 55 times for 222 yards (31.7 per game).

Daniel Jackson's 387 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 56 times and has registered 29 receptions and five touchdowns.

Corey Crooms has put up a 227-yard season so far, hauling in 19 passes on 40 targets.

