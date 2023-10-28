The Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-3) will meet their Big Ten-rival, the Michigan State Spartans (2-5) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Golden Gophers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7 points. The over/under in this contest is 40.5 points.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. Michigan State matchup.

Michigan State vs. Minnesota Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Michigan State vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Minnesota Moneyline Michigan State Moneyline BetMGM Minnesota (-7) 40.5 -275 +225 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Minnesota (-7) 40.5 -295 +235 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Michigan State vs. Minnesota Betting Trends

Michigan State has won two games against the spread this year.

The Spartans have not covered the spread this year (0-3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

Minnesota has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Golden Gophers have covered the spread once when favored by 7 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Big Ten +75000 Bet $100 to win $75000

