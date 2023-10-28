Michigan State vs. Minnesota: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-3) will meet their Big Ten-rival, the Michigan State Spartans (2-5) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Golden Gophers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7 points. The over/under in this contest is 40.5 points.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. Michigan State matchup.
Michigan State vs. Minnesota Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Michigan State vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Minnesota Moneyline
|Michigan State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Minnesota (-7)
|40.5
|-275
|+225
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Minnesota (-7)
|40.5
|-295
|+235
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 9 Odds
- UNLV vs Fresno State
- West Virginia vs UCF
- Georgia vs Florida
- South Carolina vs Texas A&M
- Indiana vs Penn State
- Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte
- Colorado vs UCLA
- Ohio State vs Wisconsin
- BYU vs Texas
- Oregon vs Utah
- Purdue vs Nebraska
- Georgia State vs Georgia Southern
- Cincinnati vs Oklahoma State
- Syracuse vs Virginia Tech
- Washington vs Stanford
- Duke vs Louisville
- Tulane vs Rice
- Oregon State vs Arizona
- Houston vs Kansas State
- Florida State vs Wake Forest
- Pittsburgh vs Notre Dame
- Oklahoma vs Kansas
- Tennessee vs Kentucky
Michigan State vs. Minnesota Betting Trends
- Michigan State has won two games against the spread this year.
- The Spartans have not covered the spread this year (0-3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.
- Minnesota has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Golden Gophers have covered the spread once when favored by 7 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big Ten
|+75000
|Bet $100 to win $75000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.