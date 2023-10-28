The Detroit Red Wings, Moritz Seider among them, play the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at TD Garden. If you're considering a bet on Seider against the Bruins, we have lots of info to help.

Moritz Seider vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Seider Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Seider has averaged 22:36 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

Seider has a goal in one of his eight games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In five of eight games this season, Seider has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Seider has had an assist in a game five times this season over eight games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Seider hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Seider going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Seider Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 11 goals in total (only 1.6 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 8 Games 3 8 Points 2 1 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

