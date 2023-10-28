The Chicago Bulls (1-1) are traveling to face the Detroit Pistons (1-1) for a contest between Central Division foes at Little Caesars Arena, with a tip-off time of 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28, 2023. It's the first matchup between the squads this season.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Pistons vs. Bulls matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pistons vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSDET

NBCS-CHI and BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pistons vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bulls Moneyline Pistons Moneyline BetMGM Bulls (-1.5) 218.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons vs Bulls Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pistons vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bulls outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game last season, with a +106 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.1 points per game (22nd in NBA) and gave up 111.8 per outing (seventh in league).

The Pistons had a -674 scoring differential last season, falling short by 8.2 points per game. They put up 110.3 points per game to rank 29th in the league and gave up 118.5 per contest to rank 27th in the NBA.

The two teams combined to score 223.4 points per game last season, 4.9 more points than the total for this matchup.

Combined, these teams surrendered 230.3 points per contest last year, 11.8 more points than the over/under for this game.

Chicago put together a 43-39-0 record against the spread last season.

Detroit compiled a 37-45-0 ATS record last season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pistons and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons +50000 +25000 - Bulls +15000 +6600 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.