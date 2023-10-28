Central Division rivals meet when the Detroit Pistons (0-1) welcome in the Chicago Bulls (0-1) at Little Caesars Arena, starting on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the squads this year.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Pistons vs. Bulls Game Information

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Pistons Games

Pistons Players to Watch

Jaden Ivey posted 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists last year. He also sank 41.6% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per contest.

Killian Hayes posted 10.3 points, 2.9 boards and 6.2 assists per game last season. He also put up 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jalen Duren posted 9.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He also made 64.8% of his shots from the field.

Isaiah Stewart collected 11.3 points, 8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, plus 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Last season, Alec Burks put up 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He made 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic posted 17.6 points, 3.2 assists and 11 boards last season.

DeMar DeRozan posted 24.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists last season, shooting 50.4% from the field.

Zach LaVine averaged 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Patrick Williams posted 10.2 points, 4 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he pus up 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Torrey Craig's stats last season were 7.4 points, 5.4 boards and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 39.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons vs. Bulls Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pistons Bulls 110.3 Points Avg. 113.1 118.5 Points Allowed Avg. 111.8 45.4% Field Goal % 49% 35.1% Three Point % 36.1%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.