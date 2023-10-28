Pistons vs. Bulls October 28 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Central Division rivals meet when the Detroit Pistons (0-1) welcome in the Chicago Bulls (0-1) at Little Caesars Arena, starting on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the squads this year.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Pistons vs. Bulls Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI, BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Pistons Games
- November 6 at home vs the Warriors
- October 30 at the Thunder
- November 8 at the Bucks
- November 5 at home vs the Suns
- November 1 at home vs the Trail Blazers
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jaden Ivey posted 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists last year. He also sank 41.6% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per contest.
- Killian Hayes posted 10.3 points, 2.9 boards and 6.2 assists per game last season. He also put up 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Jalen Duren posted 9.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He also made 64.8% of his shots from the field.
- Isaiah Stewart collected 11.3 points, 8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, plus 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Last season, Alec Burks put up 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He made 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per game.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bulls Players to Watch
- Nikola Vucevic posted 17.6 points, 3.2 assists and 11 boards last season.
- DeMar DeRozan posted 24.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists last season, shooting 50.4% from the field.
- Zach LaVine averaged 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Patrick Williams posted 10.2 points, 4 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he pus up 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Torrey Craig's stats last season were 7.4 points, 5.4 boards and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 39.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Pistons vs. Bulls Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Pistons
|Bulls
|110.3
|Points Avg.
|113.1
|118.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.8
|45.4%
|Field Goal %
|49%
|35.1%
|Three Point %
|36.1%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.