The Chicago Bulls (1-1) hit the road in Central Division action against the Detroit Pistons (1-1) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Bulls are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The matchup has a point total of 218.5.

Pistons vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: NBCS-CHI and BSDET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bulls -1.5 218.5

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

Detroit's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 218.5 points 55 of 82 times.

The average total points scored in Pistons games last year (218.5) is 10.3 points higher than the total for this matchup.

The Pistons went 37-45-0 ATS last year.

Last season, Detroit was the underdog 78 times and won 15, or 19.2%, of those games.

The Pistons entered 75 games last season as an underdog by +105 or more and were 13-62 in those contests.

Detroit has a 48.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Against the spread last year, the Pistons had better results on the road (20-21-0) than at home (17-24-0).

Looking at the over/under, Detroit's games finished over more often at home (23 of 41, 56.1%) than away (19 of 41, 46.3%) last year.

The Pistons scored 110.3 points per game last season, just 1.5 fewer points than the 111.8 the Bulls allowed.

Detroit put together a 26-12 ATS record and were 16-22 overall when scoring more than 111.8 points.

Pistons vs. Bulls Point Insights (Last Season)

Pistons Bulls 110.3 Points Scored (PG) 113.1 29 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 26-12 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 22-6 16-22 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 20-8 118.5 Points Allowed (PG) 111.8 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 16-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-9 8-17 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 25-12

