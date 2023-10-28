The World Series rolls on Saturday at 8:03 PM ET when the Texas Rangers host the Arizona Diamondbacks live on FOX from Globe Life Field. The Rangers will look to move one step closer to a championship while the Diamondbacks hope to even up the series with a win. Merrill Kelly will start for the Diamondbacks while the Rangers have yet to name a starter.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank third in MLB play with 233 total home runs.

Texas' .452 slugging percentage is third-best in MLB.

The Rangers' .263 batting average is second-best in the majors.

Texas has the No. 3 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.4 runs per game (881 total runs).

The Rangers rank third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .337.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 17th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Texas has a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.270).

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 166 home runs.

Arizona ranks 17th in the majors with a .408 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks rank 13th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.

Arizona has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 746 (4.6 per game).

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.7 whiffs per contest.

Arizona has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Arizona has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.324 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Montgomery makes the start for the Rangers, his 33rd of the season. He is 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 188 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when the left-hander threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while giving up three hits.

Montgomery has registered 20 quality starts this season.

Montgomery enters the matchup with 28 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has made seven appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Kelly (12-8) for his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in five innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.

He has 18 quality starts in 30 chances this season.

Kelly has pitched five or more innings in 32 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 30 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 10/19/2023 Astros L 10-3 Home Andrew Heaney Jose Urquidy 10/20/2023 Astros L 5-4 Home Jordan Montgomery Justin Verlander 10/22/2023 Astros W 9-2 Away Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 10/23/2023 Astros W 11-4 Away Max Scherzer Cristian Javier 10/27/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Home Nathan Eovaldi Zac Gallen 10/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jordan Montgomery Merrill Kelly 10/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - Brandon Pfaadt 10/31/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - -

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 10/20/2023 Phillies W 6-5 Home Joe Mantiply Cristopher Sanchez 10/21/2023 Phillies L 6-1 Home Zac Gallen Zack Wheeler 10/23/2023 Phillies W 5-1 Away Merrill Kelly Aaron Nola 10/24/2023 Phillies W 4-2 Away Brandon Pfaadt Ranger Suárez 10/27/2023 Rangers L 6-5 Away Zac Gallen Nathan Eovaldi 10/28/2023 Rangers - Away Merrill Kelly Jordan Montgomery 10/30/2023 Rangers - Home Brandon Pfaadt - 10/31/2023 Rangers - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.