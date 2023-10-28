Red Wings vs. Bruins Injury Report Today - October 28
The Detroit Red Wings' (5-2-1) injury report has three players listed heading into a Saturday, October 28 game against the Boston Bruins (6-0-1) at TD Garden, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Robby Fabbri
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Matt Luff
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Carter Mazur
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Boston Bruins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Milan Lucic
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Jakub Lauko
|C
|Out
|Face
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Red Wings vs. Bruins Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Arena: TD Garden
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Red Wings Season Insights
- The Red Wings are the NHL's top scorers, with 35 goals (4.4 per game).
- Detroit has given up 24 total goals this season (three per game), ranking 23rd in the league.
- They have the second-best goal differential in the league at +11.
Bruins Season Insights
- Boston's 22 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
- It has the league's second-best goal differential at +11.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Red Wings vs. Bruins Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-200)
|Red Wings (+165)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.