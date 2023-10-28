Saturday will feature an NHL contest between the home favorite Boston Bruins (6-0-1, -200 on the moneyline to win) and the Detroit Red Wings (5-2-1, +165 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX.

Red Wings vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Red Wings vs. Bruins Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Bruins Moneyline Red Wings Moneyline Total BetMGM -200 +165 6

Red Wings vs. Bruins Betting Trends

In two games this season, Boston and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

The Bruins have won 83.3% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (5-1).

The Red Wings have secured an upset victory in four of the six games they have played as an underdog this season.

Boston is 4-1 when it has played with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter (80.0% win percentage).

Detroit has had moneyline odds of +165 or longer once this season and lost that game.

