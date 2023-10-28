Red Wings vs. Bruins: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 28
Saturday will feature an NHL contest between the home favorite Boston Bruins (6-0-1, -200 on the moneyline to win) and the Detroit Red Wings (5-2-1, +165 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX.
Red Wings vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Red Wings vs. Bruins Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Bruins Moneyline
|Red Wings Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-200
|+165
|6
Red Wings vs. Bruins Betting Trends
- In two games this season, Boston and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
- The Bruins have won 83.3% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (5-1).
- The Red Wings have secured an upset victory in four of the six games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Boston is 4-1 when it has played with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter (80.0% win percentage).
- Detroit has had moneyline odds of +165 or longer once this season and lost that game.
