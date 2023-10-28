Top Player Prop Bets for Red Wings vs. Bruins on October 28, 2023
David Pastrnak and Dylan Larkin are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Boston Bruins and the Detroit Red Wings meet at TD Garden on Saturday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Red Wings vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Red Wings vs. Bruins Additional Info
|Bruins vs. Red Wings Odds/Over/Under
|Bruins vs. Red Wings Prediction
|Bruins vs. Red Wings Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Bruins vs Red Wings
NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings
Dylan Larkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
Larkin's four goals and 11 assists in eight games for Detroit add up to 15 total points on the season.
Larkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 24
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 22
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Senators
|Oct. 21
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Penguins
|Oct. 18
|0
|3
|3
|4
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Alex DeBrincat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Alex DeBrincat is a key piece of the offense for Detroit with 13 total points this season. He has scored nine goals and added four assists in eight games.
DeBrincat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 22
|3
|1
|4
|5
|at Senators
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Penguins
|Oct. 18
|2
|1
|3
|4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
One of Boston's most productive offensive players this season is Pastrnak, who has 10 points (six goals, four assists) and plays an average of 18:14 per game.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 26
|1
|1
|2
|9
|at Blackhawks
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Ducks
|Oct. 22
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Kings
|Oct. 21
|1
|2
|3
|4
|at Sharks
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|5
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
Brad Marchand has seven points (one per game), scoring four goals and adding three assists.
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blackhawks
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Ducks
|Oct. 22
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Kings
|Oct. 21
|2
|1
|3
|5
|at Sharks
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.