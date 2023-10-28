MAC opponents will clash when the Western Michigan Broncos (2-6) meet the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-4). Keep scrolling for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this game.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan?

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Ypsilanti, Michigan
  • Venue: Rynearson Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Eastern Michigan 26, Western Michigan 21
  • Western Michigan has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
  • The Broncos have played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.
  • Eastern Michigan has been listed as the underdog four times this season and has failed to win any of those games.
  • The Eagles have been at least a +130 moneyline underdog four times this season, but lost all of those games.
  • The Broncos have a 61.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Eastern Michigan (+3)
  • In eight Western Michigan games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Broncos won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 3 points or more.
  • Eastern Michigan has five wins against the spread in seven games this year.
  • The Eagles have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 3 points or more this year.

Parlay your bets together on the Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (48)
  • This season, seven of Western Michigan's eight games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 48 points.
  • This season, Eastern Michigan has played just one game with a combined score higher than 48 points.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 42.2 points per game, 5.8 points fewer than the over/under of 48 for this matchup.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Western Michigan

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 51.6 51.2 51.9
Implied Total AVG 34.8 30 37.6
ATS Record 5-3-0 2-1-0 3-2-0
Over/Under Record 5-3-0 2-1-0 3-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-6 0-1 0-5

Eastern Michigan

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 46.1 44.7 47.1
Implied Total AVG 27.9 25.3 29.8
ATS Record 5-2-0 2-1-0 3-1-0
Over/Under Record 2-5-0 1-2-0 1-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 3-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-0 0-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.