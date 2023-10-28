Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
MAC play features the Western Michigan Broncos (2-6) and the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Rynearson Stadium. The betting information forecasts a close game, with the Broncos favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 48 points has been set for the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan matchup.
Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Ypsilanti, Michigan
- Venue: Rynearson Stadium
Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Western Michigan Moneyline
|Eastern Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Western Michigan (-2.5)
|48
|-150
|+125
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Western Michigan (-2.5)
|47.5
|-137
|+114
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends
- Western Michigan has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- The Broncos have covered the spread when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
- Eastern Michigan has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover twice.
- The Eagles have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in three of those contests.
