MAC opponents square off when the Western Michigan Broncos (2-6) visit the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Rynearson Stadium. Western Michigan is favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 47.5 for the game.

Western Michigan has the 93rd-ranked scoring offense this season (23.9 points per game), and has been worse on defense, ranking 12th-worst with 34.3 points allowed per game. Eastern Michigan's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, posting 253.6 total yards per game, which ranks second-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 75th with 376.5 total yards ceded per contest.

Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: Rynearson Stadium

Rynearson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Western Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Western Michigan -2.5 -110 -110 47.5 -110 -110 -150 +125

Western Michigan Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Broncos' offense play poorly, ranking -65-worst in the FBS in total yards (361.7 total yards per game). They rank 96th defensively (405 total yards surrendered per game).

Over the last three contests, the Broncos rank -36-worst in scoring offense (22 points per game) and -64-worst in scoring defense (31.7 points per game allowed).

Although Western Michigan ranks -53-worst in pass defense over the last three contests (248 passing yards surrendered), it has been better on the offensive side of the ball with 241 passing yards per game (98th-ranked).

Over the last three games, the Broncos rank -38-worst in rushing offense (120.7 rushing yards per game) and -19-worst in rushing defense (157 rushing yards per game allowed).

Over their past three contests, the Broncos have two wins against the spread, and are 0-3 overall.

In its past three contests, Western Michigan has hit the over twice.

Western Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Western Michigan's ATS record is 5-3-0 this season.

The Broncos have won their only game this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Western Michigan games with a set total have hit the over five times this season (62.5%).

Western Michigan has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Western Michigan has played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

The Broncos have a 60.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Western Michigan Stats Leaders

Treyson Bourguet has compiled 713 yards (89.1 ypg) on 57-of-103 passing with four touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Jalen Buckley, has carried the ball 114 times for 631 yards (78.9 per game), scoring five times. He's also caught 12 passes for 121 yards.

Zahir Abdus-Salaam has been handed the ball 84 times this year and racked up 316 yards (39.5 per game) with five touchdowns.

Kenneth Womack's leads his squad with 438 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 49 catches (out of 71 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Austin Hence has put up a 235-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 22 passes on 38 targets.

Anthony Sambucci has racked up 12 receptions for 209 yards, an average of 26.1 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Donald Willis paces the team with three sacks, and also has four TFL and 28 tackles.

Tate Hallock has 53 tackles, one TFL, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both tackles and interceptions.

