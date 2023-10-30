Alex DeBrincat and the Detroit Red Wings will play on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Islanders. Fancy a bet on DeBrincat? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Alex DeBrincat vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN

0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

DeBrincat Season Stats Insights

DeBrincat's plus-minus this season, in 17:42 per game on the ice, is +5.

In DeBrincat's nine games played this season he's scored in five of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

DeBrincat has a point in six games this year (out of nine), including multiple points three times.

In four of nine games this season, DeBrincat has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that DeBrincat goes over his points over/under is 62.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of DeBrincat going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

DeBrincat Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 19 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 9 Games 3 13 Points 0 9 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

