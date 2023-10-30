The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest versus the New York Islanders is slated for Monday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Andrew Copp find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Andrew Copp score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Copp stats and insights

  • Copp has scored in two of nine games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.
  • Copp has scored one goal on the power play.
  • Copp's shooting percentage is 10.7%, and he averages 3.1 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders have conceded 19 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents twice while averaging 23.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

