Andrew Copp and the Detroit Red Wings will meet the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, October 30, 2023. Considering a wager on Copp? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Andrew Copp vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Copp Season Stats Insights

Copp has averaged 18:12 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Copp has a goal in two of the nine games he's played on the year, with multiple goals in one of them.

Copp has registered a point in a game three times this season out of nine games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Copp has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the nine games he's played.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Copp goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Copp going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Copp Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have conceded 19 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 9 Games 3 4 Points 1 3 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

