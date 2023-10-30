Cade Cunningham and the rest of the Detroit Pistons will be taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 118-102 win over the Bulls (his last game) Cunningham posted 25 points and 10 assists.

In this piece we'll examine Cunningham's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Cade Cunningham Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-114)

Over 23.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-102)

Over 4.5 (-102) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-104)

Over 6.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-172)

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Thunder were 19th in the NBA last year, allowing 116.4 points per contest.

The Thunder allowed 46.6 rebounds on average last year, worst in the league.

The Thunder were the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists allowed per game last season, at 25.9.

The Thunder conceded 12.9 made 3-pointers per game last year, 23rd in the league in that category.

Cade Cunningham vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/7/2022 36 21 11 7 2 1 0

