David Montgomery did not participate in his most recent practice. The Detroit Lions play the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 8. Looking for Montgomery's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Rep David Montgomery and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In the running game, Montgomery has season stats of 94 rushes for 385 yards and six TDs, picking up 4.1 yards per attempt. He also has six catches on 10 targets for 66 yards.

Keep an eye on Montgomery's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

David Montgomery Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ribs

The Lions have no other running back on the injury list.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 8 Injury Reports

Lions vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: October 30, 2023

October 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Montgomery 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 94 385 6 4.1 10 6 66 0

Montgomery Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 21 74 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Seahawks 16 67 1 1 7 0 Week 4 @Packers 32 121 3 2 20 0 Week 5 Panthers 19 109 1 2 20 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 6 14 0 1 19 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.