Will David Montgomery Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
David Montgomery did not participate in his most recent practice. The Detroit Lions play the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 8. Looking for Montgomery's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
In the running game, Montgomery has season stats of 94 rushes for 385 yards and six TDs, picking up 4.1 yards per attempt. He also has six catches on 10 targets for 66 yards.
David Montgomery Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ribs
- The Lions have no other running back on the injury list.
Lions vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Day: October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
Montgomery 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|94
|385
|6
|4.1
|10
|6
|66
|0
Montgomery Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|21
|74
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|16
|67
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 4
|@Packers
|32
|121
|3
|2
|20
|0
|Week 5
|Panthers
|19
|109
|1
|2
|20
|0
|Week 6
|@Buccaneers
|6
|14
|0
|1
|19
|0
