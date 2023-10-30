Can we anticipate J.T. Compher scoring a goal when the Detroit Red Wings take on the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will J.T. Compher score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Compher stats and insights

  • In one of nine games this season, Compher scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders have conceded 19 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have two shutouts, and they average 23.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.